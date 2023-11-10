Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 2043.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2029.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 2044 and closed at 2043.6. The highest price of the day was 2048.5, while the lowest price was 2026.8. The company has a market capitalization of 67,860.6 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2090 and a low of 1150.5. On the BSE, a total of 28,823 shares of Hindustan Aeronautics were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2043.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 28,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2043.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.