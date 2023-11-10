Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2044 and closed at ₹2043.6. The highest price of the day was ₹2048.5, while the lowest price was ₹2026.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹67,860.6 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2090 and a low of ₹1150.5. On the BSE, a total of 28,823 shares of Hindustan Aeronautics were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.