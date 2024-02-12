 Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Dip in Trading | Mint
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Dip in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Dip in Trading

9 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 2965.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2908.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2970.05 and closed at 2965.65. The stock had a high of 2986.6 and a low of 2902.4. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at 194,747.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3130 and the 52-week low is 1175. The BSE volume for HAL was 61,029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 12:30:36 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics2905.8-59.85-2.023130.01175.0194332.64
Bharat Electronics176.2-4.4-2.44196.2589.68128798.3
Bharat Dynamics1664.3-169.75-9.261937.95786.8530503.5
Data Patterns India1853.95-21.35-1.142484.01179.5510379.15
Astra Microwave Products632.0-14.8-2.29690.0213.155473.86
12 Feb 2024, 12:23:47 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2908.05, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹2965.65

The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 1.94% and the net change is a decrease of 57.6. The current stock price is 2908.05.

12 Feb 2024, 12:20:22 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindustan Aeronautics stock is 2885.1 and the high price is 2986.6.

12 Feb 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Aeronautics

Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 173.85 (-9.22%) & 87.0 (-10.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 179.8 (+17.86%) & 98.0 (+27.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

12 Feb 2024, 11:52:44 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy5555
Hold0001
Sell0001
Strong Sell0000
12 Feb 2024, 11:52:21 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2912.65, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹2965.65

The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the stock price is 2912.65. There has been a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -53, indicating a decrease of 53 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 11:31:06 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics2928.7-36.95-1.253130.01175.0195864.13
Bharat Electronics177.6-3.0-1.66196.2589.68129821.67
Bharat Dynamics1725.05-109.0-5.941937.95786.8531616.93
Data Patterns India1853.0-22.3-1.192484.01179.5510373.83
Astra Microwave Products636.85-9.95-1.54690.0213.155515.86
12 Feb 2024, 11:28:58 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics February futures opened at 2974.3 as against previous close of 2955.95

Hindustan Aeronautics, trading at a spot price of 2927.35, has a bid price of 2913.25 and an offer price of 2915.95. The offer quantity stands at 300, while the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 8298900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 11:15:03 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low price of 2885.3 and a high price of 2986.6 for the current day.

12 Feb 2024, 11:12:13 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2926.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹2965.65

The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is 2926.05, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The net change in the stock price is -39.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 10:51:53 AM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Aeronautics

Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 10:51 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 168.7 (-11.91%) & 137.0 (-10.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 10:51 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 191.85 (+25.76%) & 100.0 (+29.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

12 Feb 2024, 10:36:35 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics2915.3-50.35-1.73130.01175.0194967.98
Bharat Electronics178.75-1.85-1.02196.2589.68130662.3
Bharat Dynamics1722.65-111.4-6.071937.95786.8531572.94
Data Patterns India1856.05-19.25-1.032484.01179.5510390.9
Astra Microwave Products630.7-16.1-2.49690.0213.155462.6
12 Feb 2024, 10:20:05 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2965.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 61,029 shares and closed at a price of 2,965.65.

