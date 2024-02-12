Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Dip in Trading

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 2905.8 -59.85 -2.02 3130.0 1175.0 194332.64 Bharat Electronics 176.2 -4.4 -2.44 196.25 89.68 128798.3 Bharat Dynamics 1664.3 -169.75 -9.26 1937.95 786.85 30503.5 Data Patterns India 1853.95 -21.35 -1.14 2484.0 1179.55 10379.15 Astra Microwave Products 632.0 -14.8 -2.29 690.0 213.15 5473.86

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Hindustan Aeronautics stock is ₹2885.1 and the high price is ₹2986.6.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 5 5 5 5 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 0 0 0 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 2928.7 -36.95 -1.25 3130.0 1175.0 195864.13 Bharat Electronics 177.6 -3.0 -1.66 196.25 89.68 129821.67 Bharat Dynamics 1725.05 -109.0 -5.94 1937.95 786.85 31616.93 Data Patterns India 1853.0 -22.3 -1.19 2484.0 1179.55 10373.83 Astra Microwave Products 636.85 -9.95 -1.54 690.0 213.15 5515.86

Hindustan Aeronautics February futures opened at 2974.3 as against previous close of 2955.95 Hindustan Aeronautics, trading at a spot price of 2927.35, has a bid price of 2913.25 and an offer price of 2915.95. The offer quantity stands at 300, while the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 8298900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2926.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹2965.65 The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2926.05, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The net change in the stock price is -39.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Hindustan Aeronautics Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 10:51 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹168.7 (-11.91%) & ₹137.0 (-10.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹191.85 (+25.76%) & ₹100.0 (+29.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 2915.3 -50.35 -1.7 3130.0 1175.0 194967.98 Bharat Electronics 178.75 -1.85 -1.02 196.25 89.68 130662.3 Bharat Dynamics 1722.65 -111.4 -6.07 1937.95 786.85 31572.94 Data Patterns India 1856.05 -19.25 -1.03 2484.0 1179.55 10390.9 Astra Microwave Products 630.7 -16.1 -2.49 690.0 213.15 5462.6