Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Dip in Trading

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2970.05 and closed at ₹2965.65. The stock had a high of ₹2986.6 and a low of ₹2902.4. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at ₹194,747.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3130 and the 52-week low is ₹1175. The BSE volume for HAL was 61,029 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2905.8
|-59.85
|-2.02
|3130.0
|1175.0
|194332.64
|Bharat Electronics
|176.2
|-4.4
|-2.44
|196.25
|89.68
|128798.3
|Bharat Dynamics
|1664.3
|-169.75
|-9.26
|1937.95
|786.85
|30503.5
|Data Patterns India
|1853.95
|-21.35
|-1.14
|2484.0
|1179.55
|10379.15
|Astra Microwave Products
|632.0
|-14.8
|-2.29
|690.0
|213.15
|5473.86
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 1.94% and the net change is a decrease of ₹57.6. The current stock price is ₹2908.05.
The current day's low price of Hindustan Aeronautics stock is ₹2885.1 and the high price is ₹2986.6.
Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹173.85 (-9.22%) & ₹87.0 (-10.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹179.8 (+17.86%) & ₹98.0 (+27.27%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the stock price is ₹2912.65. There has been a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -53, indicating a decrease of ₹53 in the stock price.
Hindustan Aeronautics, trading at a spot price of 2927.35, has a bid price of 2913.25 and an offer price of 2915.95. The offer quantity stands at 300, while the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 8298900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low price of ₹2885.3 and a high price of ₹2986.6 for the current day.
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2926.05, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The net change in the stock price is -39.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 10:51 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹168.7 (-11.91%) & ₹137.0 (-10.19%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 12 Feb 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹191.85 (+25.76%) & ₹100.0 (+29.87%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 61,029 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,965.65.
