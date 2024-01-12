Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Faces Bearish Trading Day

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹3030 and closed at ₹3017.4. The stock had a high of ₹3043.95 and a low of ₹3011.65. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹202,023.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 63,401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading Indian aerospace company, currently has a spot price of 3016. The bid price stands at 3023.7, with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3025.7, accompanied by an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is currently 7,248,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹3014.4. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of 6.4 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.0%
|3 Months
|42.08%
|6 Months
|56.74%
|YTD
|7.72%
|1 Year
|145.1%
