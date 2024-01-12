Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Faces Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 3020.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3014.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 3030 and closed at 3017.4. The stock had a high of 3043.95 and a low of 3011.65. The market capitalization of HAL is 202,023.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 63,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics January futures opened at 3036.95 as against previous close of 3033.35

Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading Indian aerospace company, currently has a spot price of 3016. The bid price stands at 3023.7, with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3025.7, accompanied by an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is currently 7,248,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3014.4, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3020.8

The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 3014.4. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of 6.4 in the stock's price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.0%
3 Months42.08%
6 Months56.74%
YTD7.72%
1 Year145.1%
12 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3020.8, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3017.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is 3020.8. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3017.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,401. The closing price for the stock was 3017.4.

