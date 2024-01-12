Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Faces Bearish Trading Day

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹3030 and closed at ₹3017.4. The stock had a high of ₹3043.95 and a low of ₹3011.65. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹202,023.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 63,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.