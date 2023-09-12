Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 12 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 4082.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4012.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) was 4100, while the close price was 4082.15. The stock reached a high of 4108.25 and a low of 3935.6 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at 134,181.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4180, while the 52-week low is 2242. The total BSE volume for HAL was 12017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Hindustan Aeronautics stock is 3935.6 and the high price is 4108.25.

12 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4082.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,017. The closing price for the stock was 4082.15.

