Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 2844.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2868.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2970.05 and closed at 2965.65. The stock reached a high of 2986.6 and a low of 2826.4 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is 190,239.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3130 and 1175, respectively. The BSE volume for HAL was 269,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics February futures opened at 2864.95 as against previous close of 2836.55

Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading aerospace company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2863.85. The bid price is 2853.0 and the offer price is 2854.8. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8307000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2868.95, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2844.6

The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 2868.95, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 24.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and the net change in price is 24.35.

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.95%
3 Months26.2%
6 Months46.75%
YTD1.5%
1 Year136.88%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2844.6, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹2965.65

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that its price is 2844.6, with a percent change of -4.08 and a net change of -121.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.08% and has experienced a net loss of 121.05.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2965.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 269,711. The closing price for the stock was 2965.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!