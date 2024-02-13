Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2970.05 and closed at ₹2965.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2986.6 and a low of ₹2826.4 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹190,239.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3130 and ₹1175, respectively. The BSE volume for HAL was 269,711 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading aerospace company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2863.85. The bid price is 2853.0 and the offer price is 2854.8. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8307000.
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2868.95, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 24.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and the net change in price is ₹24.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.95%
|3 Months
|26.2%
|6 Months
|46.75%
|YTD
|1.5%
|1 Year
|136.88%
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that its price is ₹2844.6, with a percent change of -4.08 and a net change of -121.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.08% and has experienced a net loss of ₹121.05.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 269,711. The closing price for the stock was ₹2965.65.
