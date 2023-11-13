Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ₹2098.75 and the close price was ₹2058.30. The stock reached a high of ₹2098.75 and a low of ₹2046.10 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹69,385.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2110.50 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.50. The BSE volume for HAL shares was 36,337.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.26%
|3 Months
|9.32%
|6 Months
|38.46%
|YTD
|62.68%
|1 Year
|69.38%
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2060, with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -12.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% and the net change is a decrease of ₹12.95.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 36,337 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2058.3.
