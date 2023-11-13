Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 2072.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2060 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was 2098.75 and the close price was 2058.30. The stock reached a high of 2098.75 and a low of 2046.10 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is 69,385.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2110.50 and the 52-week low is 1150.50. The BSE volume for HAL shares was 36,337.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.26%
3 Months9.32%
6 Months38.46%
YTD62.68%
1 Year69.38%
13 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2060, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2072.95

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 2060, with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -12.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% and the net change is a decrease of 12.95.

13 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2058.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 36,337 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2058.3.

