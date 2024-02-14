Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Faces Decline in Trading

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹2860 and closed at ₹2844.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2933.5 and a low of ₹2826. The company has a market capitalization of ₹195,466.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3130, while the 52-week low is ₹1200. The BSE volume for the day was 54,210 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Aeronautics February futures opened at 2887.75 as against previous close of 2911.5 Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading aerospace and defense company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2905. The bid price stands at 2885.55, while the offer price is 2887.5. The bid and offer quantities are 300 each. Open interest for the stock is at 8093700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.21% 3 Months 28.72% 6 Months 50.69% YTD 4.23% 1 Year 138.88%

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2889.95, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹2922.75 The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2889.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹32.8 in the stock price. Overall, based on this data, the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics has seen a decline in value.

