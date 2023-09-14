Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 3969.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3975 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was 3942.05, and the close price was 3941.10. The highest price reached during the day was 3989, while the lowest price was 3891.75. The market capitalization of HAL is 132,730.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4180 and 2242 respectively. The BSE volume for HAL shares on the last day was 48,533.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3975, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3969.35

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 3975 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14% and the actual increase in price is 5.65.

14 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3941.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 48,533. The closing price for the stock was 3,941.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.