Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ₹3942.05, and the close price was ₹3941.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3989, while the lowest price was ₹3891.75. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹132,730.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4180 and ₹2242 respectively. The BSE volume for HAL shares on the last day was 48,533.
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹3975 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14% and the actual increase in price is 5.65.
