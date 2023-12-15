Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Faces Negative Trading Performance Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2789.95 and closed at ₹2769.85. The stock had a high of ₹2813 and a low of ₹2765.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹185919.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2821.75 and ₹1150.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 40516 shares.
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics reached a low of ₹2753 and a high of ₹2790 on the current day.
Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of 2767.8. The bid price is 2783.95 and the offer price is 2785.25. The offer quantity stands at 600 while the bid quantity is also 600. The open interest for the stock is 6655800.
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2764 with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.1%
|3 Months
|34.16%
|6 Months
|49.58%
|YTD
|119.1%
|1 Year
|106.66%
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2775.75. The percent change is 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.9, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,516. The closing price for the shares was ₹2769.85.
