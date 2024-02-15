Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2889.95 and closed at ₹2922.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2965.5 and a low of ₹2854.85. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹197,780.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3130 and ₹1200 respectively. The BSE volume for HAL was 82,259 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.