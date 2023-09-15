Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3969.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3959.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) was 3975, and the closing price was 3969.35. The stock had a high of 3989.65 and a low of 3939.4. The market capitalization of HAL is 132,404.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4180 and 2242 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 80879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

