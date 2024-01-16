Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 3001.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3030.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of 3019.85 and a close price of 3001.75. The high for the day was 3038.9, while the low was 2984.4. The market capitalization of HAL was 202,685.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3078.85, and the 52-week low was 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 39,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3030.7, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹3001.75

The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is currently at 3030.7, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 28.95. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with an overall positive movement.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3001.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,268. The closing price for the stock was 3001.75.

