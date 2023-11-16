Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2060.25 and closed at ₹2060.2. The stock had a high of ₹2105 and a low of ₹2041. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹139,763.94 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2110.5 and a low of ₹1150.5. On the BSE, there were 45,328 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.27%
|3 Months
|7.0%
|6 Months
|33.44%
|YTD
|65.21%
|1 Year
|65.77%
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2099.95. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 10.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, a total of 45,328 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2060.2.
