Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 2089.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2099.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2060.25 and closed at 2060.2. The stock had a high of 2105 and a low of 2041. The market capitalization of HAL is 139,763.94 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 2110.5 and a low of 1150.5. On the BSE, there were 45,328 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.27%
3 Months7.0%
6 Months33.44%
YTD65.21%
1 Year65.77%
16 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2099.95, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2089.85

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 2099.95. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 10.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.

16 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2060.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, a total of 45,328 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2060.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.