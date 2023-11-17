Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹2099.95 and closed at ₹2089.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2154.4 and a low of ₹2085.6. The market capitalization stood at 141519.48 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2110.5 and the 52-week low was at ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 65892 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics stock is currently priced at ₹2137.4, with a 1.01% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 21.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.11%
|3 Months
|7.91%
|6 Months
|36.68%
|YTD
|67.06%
|1 Year
|57.72%
The current price of Hindustan Aeronautics stock is ₹2116.1, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 26.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 65892 shares and closed at a price of ₹2089.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
