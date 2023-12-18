Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2788.65 and closed at ₹2773.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2790 and a low of ₹2717. The market capitalization of HAL is currently ₹184,675.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2821.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL on that day was 123,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2773.4. There has been a 0.43 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.03%
|3 Months
|32.79%
|6 Months
|43.67%
|YTD
|118.22%
|1 Year
|112.14%
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2766. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.6 points.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics recorded a trading volume of 123,155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2773.85.
