Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 2994.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2958.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 2977 and closed at 2994.25. The stock reached a high of 3007.8 and a low of 2933.05. The market capitalization of the company is 197,857.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85, while the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 110,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2994.25 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 110,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 2,994.25.

