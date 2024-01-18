Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹2977 and closed at ₹2994.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3007.8 and a low of ₹2933.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹197,857.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 110,422 shares.
18 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2994.25 on last trading day
