Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 3022.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3074 per share.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 3049.95, reached a high of 3105.65, and closed at 3022.7. The low for the day was 3040. The market capitalization stands at 205581.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 3130 and a low of 1200. The BSE volume for the day was 87220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3022.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 87220 shares, and the closing price was 3022.7.

