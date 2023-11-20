Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 2116.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2125.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 2139.9 and closed at 2116.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2148.75, while the lowest price was 2117.05. The market capitalization of the company is 142,124.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2154.4, and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The total volume traded on the BSE was 72,782 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2116.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 72,782 shares and closed at a price of 2,116.1.

