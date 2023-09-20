Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 3947.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3984.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4100 and closed at 3947.4. The highest price reached during the day was 4108, while the lowest price was 3957.35. The market capitalization of Hindustan Aeronautics is 133,240.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4180 and the 52-week low is 2242. The BSE volume for the day was 37,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3947.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 37,345 shares and closed at a price of 3,947.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.