Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4100 and closed at ₹3947.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4108, while the lowest price was ₹3957.35. The market capitalization of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹133,240.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4180 and the 52-week low is ₹2242. The BSE volume for the day was 37,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.