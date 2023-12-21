Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2666.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2679.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2800 and closed at 2787.95. The stock had a high of 2818.9 and a low of 2651. The market capitalization of HAL is 178,308.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2849.95 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 227,906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Hindustan Aeronautics stock is 2584.05, while the high price is 2714.8.

21 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics December futures opened at 2639.95 as against previous close of 2670.65

Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2693.45. The bid price is INR 2702.15, while the offer price is INR 2704.5. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,827,500 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2679.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2666.2

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the stock price is 2679.75, which represents a 0.51% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.55.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.76%
3 Months26.52%
6 Months39.56%
YTD110.64%
1 Year100.71%
21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2634.95, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹2666.2

The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has seen a decline of 1.17% with a net change of -31.25. The current stock price stands at 2634.95. This indicates a decrease in the value of the stock, suggesting a potential bearish trend. Investors might consider this information while making decisions regarding their investment in Hindustan Aeronautics.

21 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2787.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,906. The closing price for the stock was 2,787.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.