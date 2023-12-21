Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars with Positive Trading

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2800 and closed at ₹2787.95. The stock had a high of ₹2818.9 and a low of ₹2651. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹178,308.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2849.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 227,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Hindustan Aeronautics stock is ₹2584.05, while the high price is ₹2714.8.
Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2693.45. The bid price is INR 2702.15, while the offer price is INR 2704.5. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,827,500 contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the stock price is ₹2679.75, which represents a 0.51% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|3 Months
|26.52%
|6 Months
|39.56%
|YTD
|110.64%
|1 Year
|100.71%
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has seen a decline of 1.17% with a net change of -31.25. The current stock price stands at ₹2634.95. This indicates a decrease in the value of the stock, suggesting a potential bearish trend. Investors might consider this information while making decisions regarding their investment in Hindustan Aeronautics.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,906. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,787.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!