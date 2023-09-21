Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹3972.65 and closed at ₹3984.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4055.75 and a low of ₹3962.05. HAL has a market capitalization of ₹133,472.44 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹4180 and its 52-week low is ₹2242. The BSE volume for HAL on that day was 106,519 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹4014.95, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 23.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% from its previous value and has gone up by 23.4 points.
