Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 2666.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2706.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of 2625.1 and a close price of 2666.2. The stock had a high of 2737.1 and a low of 2584.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL stood at 180,990.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2849.95 and the 52-week low was 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 197,275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2706.3, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹2666.2

The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.5% or 40.1. The current stock price stands at 2706.3.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2666.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had a trading volume of 197,275 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HAL's shares on that day was 2,666.2.

