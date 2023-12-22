Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of ₹2625.1 and a close price of ₹2666.2. The stock had a high of ₹2737.1 and a low of ₹2584.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL stood at ₹180,990.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2849.95 and the 52-week low was ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 197,275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.