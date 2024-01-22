Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Plummeting

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹3059.45 and closed at ₹3027.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3059.45 and a low of ₹2991.2. The market capitalization of HAL is currently ₹201,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 22,129 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3006.5, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3027.85
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹3006.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.71%, resulting in a net change of -21.35.
Top active options for Hindustan Aeronautics
Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3050.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹42.5 (-50.64%) & ₹30.0 (-52.94%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹44.0 (-11.91%) & ₹11.0 (-36.96%) respectively.
Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3006.5
|-21.35
|-0.71
|3078.85
|1150.5
|201067.2
|Bharat Electronics
|193.35
|1.55
|0.81
|193.75
|87.0
|141334.57
|Bharat Dynamics
|1731.3
|8.05
|0.47
|1839.6
|786.85
|31731.48
|Data Patterns India
|1882.95
|-42.55
|-2.21
|2484.0
|1137.05
|10541.5
|Astra Microwave Products
|553.15
|-24.05
|-4.17
|634.2
|213.15
|4790.93
Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low price of ₹2991.2 and a high price of ₹3059.45 for the current day.
Hindustan Aeronautics January futures opened at 3038.5 as against previous close of 3035.35
Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading aerospace and defense company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3005.35. The bid price stands at 2998.65, while the offer price is 3001.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. With an open interest of 5,931,900, the stock shows strong market activity and investor interest.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates
Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|44.44%
|6 Months
|57.12%
|YTD
|7.99%
|1 Year
|146.92%
