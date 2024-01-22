Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Plummeting

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 3027.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3006.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 3059.45 and closed at 3027.85. The stock reached a high of 3059.45 and a low of 2991.2. The market capitalization of HAL is currently 201,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 22,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low price of 2991.2 and a high price of 3059.45 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Hindustan Aeronautics

Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3050.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 42.5 (-50.64%) & 30.0 (-52.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 44.0 (-11.91%) & 11.0 (-36.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics3006.5-21.35-0.713078.851150.5201067.2
Bharat Electronics193.351.550.81193.7587.0141334.57
Bharat Dynamics1731.38.050.471839.6786.8531731.48
Data Patterns India1882.95-42.55-2.212484.01137.0510541.5
Astra Microwave Products553.15-24.05-4.17634.2213.154790.93
22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics January futures opened at 3038.5 as against previous close of 3035.35

Hindustan Aeronautics, a leading aerospace and defense company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3005.35. The bid price stands at 2998.65, while the offer price is 3001.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. With an open interest of 5,931,900, the stock shows strong market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months44.44%
6 Months57.12%
YTD7.99%
1 Year146.92%
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.