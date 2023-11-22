Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 2147.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2144.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2156 and closed at 2147.1. The stock had a high of 2162.75 and a low of 2133.75. The market capitalization of HAL is 143,408.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2166 and its 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 57,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2147.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics recorded a trading volume of 57,471 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was 2,147.1.

