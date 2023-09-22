Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 3991.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3916.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had an open price of 4014.95 and a close price of 3991.55 on the last day. The high and low prices were 4024.4 and 3903 respectively. The market capitalization of HAL is 130,949.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4180 and 2242 respectively. The BSE volume for HAL was 24,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months-0.58%
6 Months56.85%
YTD54.68%
1 Year59.51%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3916.1, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹3991.55

The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 3916.1. There has been a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -75.45, further supporting the decrease in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3991.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,919. The closing price for the day was 3,991.55.

