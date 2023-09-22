Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had an open price of ₹4014.95 and a close price of ₹3991.55 on the last day. The high and low prices were ₹4024.4 and ₹3903 respectively. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹130,949.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹4180 and ₹2242 respectively. The BSE volume for HAL was 24,919 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|3 Months
|-0.58%
|6 Months
|56.85%
|YTD
|54.68%
|1 Year
|59.51%
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹3916.1. There has been a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -75.45, further supporting the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,919. The closing price for the day was ₹3,991.55.
