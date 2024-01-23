Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹3059.45 and closed at ₹3027.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3059.45 and a low of ₹2991.2. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹201,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.