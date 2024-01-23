Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 3027.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3006.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 3059.45 and closed at 3027.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3059.45 and a low of 2991.2. The market capitalization of HAL is 201,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85, and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3027.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 22,129. The closing price for the stock was 3,027.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.