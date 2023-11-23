Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 2144.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2112.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of 2144.35 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 2153.15, while the low was 2088.05. The company's market capitalization is 141,275.37 crore. HAL's 52-week high is 2166, and the 52-week low is 1150.5. On the BSE, a total of 68,365 shares of HAL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2144.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 68,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,144.35.

