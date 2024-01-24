Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.86 %. The stock closed at 3006.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2890.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 3010 and closed at 3006.5. The stock reached a high of 3023.3 and a low of 2849. The market capitalization of HAL is 193,306.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 144,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3006.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a BSE volume of 144,795 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,006.5.

