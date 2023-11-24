Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 2147.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2158.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 2113.75 and closed at 2112.45. The highest price reached during the day was 2158.2, while the lowest price was 2107.25. The company's market capitalization is 143,616.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2166, and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 59775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.51%
3 Months6.99%
6 Months42.39%
YTD69.58%
1 Year57.89%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2158.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2147.45

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 2158.95, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 11.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the net change in price is 11.5.

24 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2112.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,775. The closing price of the shares was 2,112.45.

