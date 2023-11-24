Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2113.75 and closed at ₹2112.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2158.2, while the lowest price was ₹2107.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹143,616.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2166, and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 59775 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|6.99%
|6 Months
|42.39%
|YTD
|69.58%
|1 Year
|57.89%
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2158.95, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 11.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the net change in price is 11.5.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,775. The closing price of the shares was ₹2,112.45.
