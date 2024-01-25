Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2890.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2940.9 and a low of ₹2817.65 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹196,084.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 47,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.