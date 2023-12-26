Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2729.95 and closed at ₹2706.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2729.95 and a low of ₹2677.95. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹180,796.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2849.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 36,350 shares.

