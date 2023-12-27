Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 4.39 %. The stock closed at 2703.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2822.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 2708 and closed at 2703.4. The highest price reached during the day was 2830, while the lowest price was 2701. The company's market capitalization stood at 188,734.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 2849.95 and a low of 1150.5. A total of 72,333 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2703.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,333. The closing price for the stock was 2,703.4.

