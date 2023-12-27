Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2708 and closed at ₹2703.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2830, while the lowest price was ₹2701. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹188,734.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2849.95 and a low of ₹1150.5. A total of 72,333 shares were traded on the BSE.

