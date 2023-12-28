Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2838.55 and closed at ₹2822.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2838.55 and a low of ₹2788.05. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at ₹187,795.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2849.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 95,348 shares.
28 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
