Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 2822.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2808.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2838.55 and closed at 2822.1. The stock reached a high of 2838.55 and a low of 2788.05. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at 187,795.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2849.95 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 95,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2822.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 95,348. The closing price for the stock was 2,822.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.