Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Stock Market

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2158.95 and closed at ₹2147.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2250 and a low of ₹2145.2 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at ₹149,936.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2250, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL on this day was 234,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.