Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 2241.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2314.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2158.95 and closed at 2147.45. The stock reached a high of 2250 and a low of 2145.2 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at 149,936.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2250, while the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL on this day was 234,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low price of 2273.25 and a high price of 2334.10 for the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics November futures opened at 2292.4 as against previous close of 2243.7

Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of 2310.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 2303.55, while the offer price is 2304.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 300. The open interest for this stock is 5,788,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2314.05, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹2241.95

The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 3.22%, resulting in a net change of 72.1. The current stock price stands at 2314.05.

28 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.38%
3 Months12.7%
6 Months48.35%
YTD77.01%
1 Year64.25%
28 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2241.95, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹2147.45

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 2241.95. There has been a percent change of 4.4, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 94.5, suggesting a significant rise in the stock value. These figures indicate positive performance for Hindustan Aeronautics in the market.

28 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2147.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 234,352 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,147.45.

