Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars on Stock Market

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2158.95 and closed at ₹2147.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2250 and a low of ₹2145.2 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at ₹149,936.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2250, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL on this day was 234,352 shares.
The Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low price of ₹2273.25 and a high price of ₹2334.10 for the current day.
Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of 2310.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 2303.55, while the offer price is 2304.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 300. The open interest for this stock is 5,788,200.
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 3.22%, resulting in a net change of ₹72.1. The current stock price stands at ₹2314.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.38%
|3 Months
|12.7%
|6 Months
|48.35%
|YTD
|77.01%
|1 Year
|64.25%
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2241.95. There has been a percent change of 4.4, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 94.5, suggesting a significant rise in the stock value. These figures indicate positive performance for Hindustan Aeronautics in the market.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 234,352 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2,147.45.
