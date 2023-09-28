Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 3871.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3836.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at a price of 3872 and closed at 3871.75. The stock had a high of 3883.65 and a low of 3830.5. The company's market capitalization is 128,289.44 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 4180 and the 52-week low is 2242. The BSE volume for HAL shares was 40,475.

28 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3871.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had a volume of 40,475 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,871.75.

