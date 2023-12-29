Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2808.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2806 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 2819.8 and closed at 2808.05. The highest price during the day was 2826.05, while the lowest price was 2796.2. The market capitalization of the company is 187,658.26 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 2849.95 and 1150.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,682 shares.

29 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2808.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,682. The closing price of the shares was 2808.05.

