Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹2932.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹2957.15 and a low of ₹2874.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹194,188.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 85,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics share price NSE Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2932 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 85,365. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,932.