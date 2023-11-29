Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 2241.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2287.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2325.05 and closed at 2241.95. The stock reached a high of 2334.1 and a low of 2266. The market capitalization of HAL is 152,972.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2250 and 1150.5 respectively. The BSE volume for HAL was 200,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2241.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 200,894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,241.95.

