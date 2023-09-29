Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stocks plummet, trading in the red today

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ₹1949, while the close price was ₹1918.28. The stock had a high of ₹1949 and a low of ₹1885.1. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at ₹63162.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2090, while the 52-week low is ₹1121. The BSE volume for HAL was 66344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.