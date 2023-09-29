Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stocks plummet, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1918.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1888.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was 1949, while the close price was 1918.28. The stock had a high of 1949 and a low of 1885.1. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at 63162.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2090, while the 52-week low is 1121. The BSE volume for HAL was 66344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹1888.9, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1918.28

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock shows that the price is 1888.9. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -29.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 29.38 from its previous value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹1918.28 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 66,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,918.28.

