Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stocks plummet, trading in the red today

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ₹1949, while the close price was ₹1918.28. The stock had a high of ₹1949 and a low of ₹1885.1. The market capitalization of HAL is currently at ₹63162.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2090, while the 52-week low is ₹1121. The BSE volume for HAL was 66344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock shows that the price is ₹1888.9. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -29.38. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹29.38 from its previous value.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 66,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,918.28.
