Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2941.65 and closed at ₹2903.65. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹2985.55, while the lowest was ₹2905. The company's market capitalization is ₹199,077.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. A total of 30,639 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2976.75, which represents a 2.52% increase. The net change is 73.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|44.61%
|6 Months
|50.29%
|YTD
|6.17%
|1 Year
|141.54%
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock price is currently at ₹2976.75, representing a percent change of 2.52. The net change in the stock price is 73.1.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 30,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,903.65.
