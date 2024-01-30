Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2941.65 and closed at ₹2903.65. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹2985.55, while the lowest was ₹2905. The company's market capitalization is ₹199,077.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. A total of 30,639 shares were traded on the BSE.

