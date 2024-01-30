Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 2903.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2976.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 2941.65 and closed at 2903.65. The stock's highest price during the day was 2985.55, while the lowest was 2905. The company's market capitalization is 199,077.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85, while the 52-week low is 1150.5. A total of 30,639 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2976.75, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹2903.65

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is 2976.75, which represents a 2.52% increase. The net change is 73.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months44.61%
6 Months50.29%
YTD6.17%
1 Year141.54%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2976.75, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹2903.65

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock price is currently at 2976.75, representing a percent change of 2.52. The net change in the stock price is 73.1.

30 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2903.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 30,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,903.65.

