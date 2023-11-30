Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics faces stock decline

On the last day of trading, the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock opened at ₹2338.9 and closed at ₹2287.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2355.65, while the lowest price was ₹2300.7. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹156,737.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2334.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL shares on that day was 145,107.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.