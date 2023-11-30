Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 2343.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2320.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day of trading, the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock opened at 2338.9 and closed at 2287.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2355.65, while the lowest price was 2300.7. The market capitalization of HAL is 156,737.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2334.1, and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL shares on that day was 145,107.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2320.45, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹2343.65

The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that its price is 2320.45. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -23.2, which represents the decrease in the stock's price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.29%
3 Months16.76%
6 Months50.36%
YTD85.16%
1 Year70.3%
30 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2343.65, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹2287.35

The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is 2343.65 with a percent change of 2.46 and a net change of 56.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.46% or 56.3 compared to the previous trading day.

30 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2287.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics BSE witnessed a volume of 145,107 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 2,287.35.

