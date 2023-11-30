Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics faces stock decline

On the last day of trading, the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stock opened at ₹2338.9 and closed at ₹2287.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2355.65, while the lowest price was ₹2300.7. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹156,737.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2334.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL shares on that day was 145,107.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that its price is ₹2320.45. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -23.2, which represents the decrease in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.29%
|3 Months
|16.76%
|6 Months
|50.36%
|YTD
|85.16%
|1 Year
|70.3%
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2343.65 with a percent change of 2.46 and a net change of 56.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.46% or ₹56.3 compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics BSE witnessed a volume of 145,107 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,287.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!