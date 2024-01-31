Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹3019.85 and closed at ₹2976.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3066.55 and a low of ₹2987.05. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹201,836.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 72,237 shares.

