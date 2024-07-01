Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's stock opened at ₹5299.95 and closed at ₹5282.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5343.25, and the low was ₹5250. The market capitalization stood at ₹351,979.63 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹5585.65, while the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 121,822 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5316.32
|Support 1
|5222.37
|Resistance 2
|5377.13
|Support 2
|5189.23
|Resistance 3
|5410.27
|Support 3
|5128.42
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 1.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1565 k & BSE volume was 121 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5343.25 & ₹5250 yesterday to end at ₹5282.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend