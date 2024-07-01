Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 5282.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5263.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's stock opened at 5299.95 and closed at 5282.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5343.25, and the low was 5250. The market capitalization stood at 351,979.63 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 5585.65, while the 52-week low was 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 121,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15316.32Support 15222.37
Resistance 25377.13Support 25189.23
Resistance 35410.27Support 35128.42
01 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 1.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4441
    Buy6777
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
01 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 1687 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5225 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1565 k & BSE volume was 121 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5282.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5343.25 & 5250 yesterday to end at 5282.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

