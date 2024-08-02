Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4948.9, reached a high of ₹4948.9, and a low of ₹4797.8, before closing at ₹4922.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹321,811.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675, and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 67,052 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4907.3
|Support 1
|4758.0
|Resistance 2
|5001.75
|Support 2
|4703.15
|Resistance 3
|5056.6
|Support 3
|4608.7
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 8.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|5
|5
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 67 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4948.9 & ₹4797.8 yesterday to end at ₹4811.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.