Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened and closed at ₹4467.95, with a daily high of ₹4499 and a low of ₹4421.3. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹299,400.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹2266. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 74,504 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5190.0, 15.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 967 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4499 & ₹4421.3 yesterday to end at ₹4476.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.