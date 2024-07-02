Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 5263.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5391.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 5269.95, reached a high of 5408.45, and a low of 5251.7 before closing at 5263.05. The market capitalization stood at 360556.67 cr with a 52-week high of 5585.65 and a 52-week low of 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 60385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:18:35 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 5398.00. Over the past year, the share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surged by 184.46% to reach 5398.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has gone up by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.3%
3 Months47.6%
6 Months90.85%
YTD92.37%
1 Year184.46%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15456.2Support 15300.5
Resistance 25510.45Support 25199.05
Resistance 35611.9Support 35144.8
02 Jul 2024, 08:34:29 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 3.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4441
    Buy5777
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
02 Jul 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5134 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02:44 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5263.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5408.45 & 5251.7 yesterday to end at 5263.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

