Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5269.95, reached a high of ₹5408.45, and a low of ₹5251.7 before closing at ₹5263.05. The market capitalization stood at 360556.67 cr with a 52-week high of ₹5585.65 and a 52-week low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 60385 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹5398.00. Over the past year, the share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surged by 184.46% to reach ₹5398.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has gone up by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.3%
|3 Months
|47.6%
|6 Months
|90.85%
|YTD
|92.37%
|1 Year
|184.46%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5456.2
|Support 1
|5300.5
|Resistance 2
|5510.45
|Support 2
|5199.05
|Resistance 3
|5611.9
|Support 3
|5144.8
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 3.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5408.45 & ₹5251.7 yesterday to end at ₹5263.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend