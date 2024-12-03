Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4440.4 and closed at ₹4476.3, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4525 and a low of ₹4440.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹301,266.4 crore, Hindustan Aeronautics has experienced a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹2266. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 28,858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4539.3
|Support 1
|4456.85
|Resistance 2
|4574.1
|Support 2
|4409.2
|Resistance 3
|4621.75
|Support 3
|4374.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5190.0, 15.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1068 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4525 & ₹4440.4 yesterday to end at ₹4506. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.